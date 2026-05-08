CCH Holdings Announces The Redesignation Of Its Ordinary Share As Class A Ordinary Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)or thea Malaysia-based specialty hotpot restaurant chain, today announced that all conditions to the implementation of its dual-class share structure and redesignation of ordinary shares as Class A ordinary shares have been satisfied and that its dual-class share structure is effective on the Nasdaq Capital Market following the results of the Annual General Meeting on March 4, 2026.

In connection with the implementation of its dual-class share structure, the Company amended and restated its memorandum and articles of association and the Company's authorized share capital was changed to US$50,000 divided into 5,000,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.00001 each, comprising (i) 3,990,280,000 Class A ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.00001 each, and (ii) 9,720,000 Class B ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.00001 each, and (iii) 1,000,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.00001 each of such class or classes however designated as the board of directors may determine in accordance with its memorandum and articles of association. Each Class B ordinary share shall be entitled to fifty (50) votes and each Class A ordinary shares shall be entitled to one (1) vote on all matters subject to a vote at general meetings of the shareholders, respectively. Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares shall rank pari passu in all respect with each other and have the same rights and are subject to the same restrictions in all other matter.

The Company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the dual-class share structure effective at the open of market on May 11, 2026 under the same symbol“CCHH” and the same CUSIP number G1993F106.

About CCH Holdings Ltd

CCH Holdings Ltd commenced operations in 2015 with roots in George Town, Penang, Malaysia. The Company is one of the leading specialty hotpot restaurant chains in Malaysia, specializing in chicken hotpot and fish head hotpot. The Company offers catering services in Malaysia and outside Malaysia, mainly under two brands, namely Chicken Claypot House for its chicken hotpot restaurants and Zi Wei Yuan for its fish head hotpot restaurants, through a combination of company-owned restaurant outlets and franchised restaurant outlets. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and actions by third parties, including government agencies; the Company's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the specialty hotpot market; the political, economic, social and legal developments in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in or in which the Company intends to expand its business and operations; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

CCH Holdings Ltd

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