Arch Hades Turns A Venetian Palazzo Into An Emotional Landscape

MENAFN - USA Art News) Arch Hades Brings Monumental Painting and Sculpture to Venice

Venice is getting a rare kind of solo exhibition this Biennale season: one that treats scale as a psychological tool. British artist Arch Hades (b. 1990) has opened“Arch Hades: Return | Ritorno” at the Scoletta Battioro e Tiraoro di Venezia, a decommissioned historic space on the Grand Canal, where the show runs from May 7 to November 1, 2026. Supported by the Erarta Foundation, the exhibition spans three floors and combines painting, sculpture, and sound into a single immersive environment.

The anchor is Return (2025), a 22-panel work measuring 13 meters. Installed across three walls, the painting draws on Greco-Roman sculpture, 19th-century Symbolism, Surrealism, and Romanticism, but its most immediate reference may be Gustav Klimt's lost“Faculty Paintings” for the University of Vienna. Like Klimt's controversial cycle, Hades's composition uses allegory and densely populated figuration to consider the human condition as something collective, unstable, and deeply felt.

Yet the work does not dissolve the individual into the crowd. Even amid the accumulation of bodies, the painting holds a note of solitude, with each figure seeming to move toward a central abyss. That tension between communion and isolation runs through the exhibition as a whole.

The show also includes new works from Hades's Confessions series, begun in 2025 and first shown in London. Those pieces draw from decades of the artist's personal journal archive, enlarging extracted lines onto slabs and severing them from their original context while preserving their emotional charge. Elsewhere, Sphinx (2026), a mirrored chrome work, blurs the boundary between sculpture and installation. It places viewers inside the work and at a remove from it at the same time, folding them into the exhibition's meditation on permanence and transience.

Hades has described the project as her first opportunity to work at this scale while continuing to explore existential questions. She has said she hopes the exhibition prompts viewers to reflect on their lives so far, the people they want to become, and the fact that“nothing is ours to keep.”

That ambition gives“Return | Ritorno” its force. More than a technical expansion, the exhibition marks a pivotal moment in Hades's career, sharpening the connection between her work as a poet and as a visual artist. In Venice, that dual practice becomes not just visible, but spatially felt.