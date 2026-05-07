Rajnath Singh Releases Documentary On Operation Sindoor During Jaipur Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 7 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released a documentary based on Operation Sindoor during his visit to Jaipur, marking the first anniversary of the military operation.

The 27-minute documentary was unveiled at the headquarters of the South Western Command during a joint commanders' conference organised by the Sapta Shakti Command.

The Defence Minister arrived in Jaipur earlier in the day and was received at the state hangar by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore were also present.

Later, Rajnath Singh, along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, attended the release of the documentary commemorating the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

Following the launch, the Ministry of Defence shared the documentary on X, describing it as a tribute to the“courage, precision and unwavering spirit” of the Indian Armed Forces. The ministry said the documentary reflected India's firm resolve to safeguard its sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

The presentation showcased various aspects of the operation, highlighting the coordination, discipline, and tactical execution of the armed forces. Officials said the documentary was intended not only to honour the contribution of military personnel but also to inspire patriotism and national pride among citizens.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior defence officials, military commanders, and state dignitaries.

The event formed part of commemorative activities marking one year of Operation Sindoor, which has been projected as a significant military operation demonstrating India's strategic preparedness and response capability.

Senior Army officials and commanders attending the conference also reviewed operational preparedness and regional security issues during the high-level meeting.