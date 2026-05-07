Managed Application Services Market Size To Surpass USD 95.84 Billion By 2035, Owing To Rising Demand For Cloud-Native And Digital Transformation Solutions Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The managed application services market is expanding rapidly due to increasing IT complexity, growing adoption of cloud-native architectures, and rising demand for outsourced application management to improve scalability, security, and operational efficiency.

Austin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Managed Application Services Market

The growing complexity of contemporary IT environments and the anticipated need for organizations to guarantee application performance, scalability, and security are the main factors driving the managed application services market.









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The U.S. Managed Application Services Market size was USD 5.78 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 23.26 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.94% from 2026 to 2035.

Widespread digital transformation, organizational emphasis on application modernization, and automation and AI integration are the main drivers of the expansion. Efficiency, scalability, and innovation are strengthened across industries by a robust IT infrastructure and the smart adoption of outsourcing.

Digital Transformation Augment Market Growth Globally

The market for managed application services is mostly driven by the quickening speed of digital transformation. Cloud-native and hybrid environments are taking the place of legacy systems in several industries to improve user experience and flexibility. This shift increases the demand for MAS providers who are more adept at overseeing intricate application ecosystems and making sure that operations are less hampered so that businesses may focus on strategic expansion rather than routine IT management.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Model

In 2025, On-Premises led the market with a share of 40.30% as most of the enterprises are still engaged in on-site infrastructure for better security, compliance, and integration with legacy systems. Cloud-Based is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 17.20% driven by cloud-native architecture, hybrid environments, and digital transformation trends.

By Service Type

In 2025, Application Management and Support Services led the market with a share of 32.46% due to need for maintaining, optimizing, and keeping mission critical applications secure is ever present. Application Development Services is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15.80% propelled by the expanding demand for custom, cloud-native, and mobile apps.

By Application

In 2025, Enterprise Applications led the market with a share of 38.60% as end-to-end services focusing on the management, optimization, and security of core business applications. Cloud Applications is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 18.26% supported by the rise of cloud-native solutions, mobile apps, and web-based platforms.

By End-User

In 2025, BFSI led the market with a share of 32.16% owing to the utmost necessity of secure, reliable and compliant application management systems in the sector. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 16.50% due to the increasing adoption of digital health solutions, telemedicine platforms, and cloud-based applications.

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Regional Insights:

Due to early adoption of cutting-edge IT solutions, extensive digital transformation activities, and significant expenditures in cloud and enterprise technologies, the Managed Application Services Market in North America held the highest market (34.70%) in 2025. The region's high concentration of major MAS providers, robust IT infrastructure, and sizable businesses in a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, and BFSI, all contribute to the market's growth.

Due to rapid digital transformation, rising cloud use, and expanding IT infrastructure across businesses, Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.50% in 2025, making it the fastest-growing region in the managed application services market. While using AI and automation in the case of automation-driven practices to increase efficiency and operational agility, many organizations are investing billions of dollars to convert outdated systems into more appropriate, cloud-native solutions.

Key Players:



Accenture

IBM

Fujitsu

HCL Technologies

Wipro

Cognizant

Capgemini

Atos

Infosys

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)

DXC Technology

NTT DATA

Tech Mahindra

LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech)

Mindtree

CGI

Sopra Steria

Hexaware Technologies

Virtusa Mphasis

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, Atos renewed its partnership with Google Cloud as a Premier Managed Service Provider. This renewal highlights Atos's proven expertise in cloud migration, data analytics, AI, security, and application modernization.

In September 2024, Capgemini was positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud Professional Services, recognized for its cloud-native solutions and managed services capabilities.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Digital Maturity & Enterprise Adoption Analysis – helps you understand MAS adoption across early, mid, and advanced digital maturity organizations along with spending correlation trends.

AI, Automation & Innovation Metrics – helps you identify investment trends in AI, predictive analytics, automation technologies, and proprietary tool development by MAS providers.

Green IT & Sustainability Insights – helps you evaluate the shift toward energy-efficient managed services infrastructure and carbon footprint reduction through cloud-based MAS deployment.

Workforce & Talent Utilization Statistics – helps you assess certified workforce availability, employee utilization efficiency, and skill gap challenges impacting MAS implementation.

Service Automation & Operational Efficiency Trends – helps you uncover how automation, cloud management, and DevOps integration are improving enterprise application performance and service delivery. Competitive Landscape & Strategic Positioning – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading MAS providers based on technology capabilities, innovation focus, service portfolios, and strategic developments.

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Cloud Managed Services Market

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Application Modernization Services Market

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CONTACT: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315-961-9094 (US)