Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Summit & Gala Returns To NYC With Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper And Top Leaders From Reddit, Google, The Onion, Tubi, And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The day-to-night event will convene iconic brands and leaders at the Glasshouse on May 19; tickets are available now

New York, NY, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Company, the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, will host its Most Innovative Companies (MIC) Summit & Gala

The MIC Summit & Gala serves as the official celebration for the honorees named in Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. The day-to-night experience offers a unique blend of high-level thought leadership and black-tie celebration, set against the backdrop of panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline.

The Summit: The New Rules of Creative Leadership (9:00 a . m . – 3:00 p . m . ET )

The daytime portion of the event will feature dynamic panel discussions and inspiring keynote sessions led by world-class speakers, including:



Alex Cooper, Entrepreneur and Founder, Unwell; Creator, Host, and Executive Producer, Call Her Daddy Podcast

Ben Collins, CEO, The Onion

Steve Huffman, Cofounder and CEO, Reddit

Tolga Kurtoglu, Chief Technology Officer, Lenovo

Sev Ohanian, Founder, Proximity Media

Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer, Alphabet and Google

Anjali Sud, CEO, Tubi

Teresa Barreira, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Publicis Sapient Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief, Fast Company

These sessions will explore how leaders are finding innovative and creative ways to push their industries forward and rewrite the rules across social media, branding, AI, and more. You can find the full event schedule and panel descriptions here.

“The MIC Summit & Gala is where we deconstruct the success of the creative leaders who have truly shaped business in the past year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.“It's a moment to honor their impact-and even more importantly, get a glimpse at where these innovators are taking us next.”

The Gala: Celebrating the World's Most Innovative Companies (6:00 p . m . – 10:00 p . m . ET)

As the sun sets, the summit will transition into a black-tie gala. The event begins with a red-carpet cocktail reception, followed by a delectable three-course dinner as the evening unfolds with vibrant entertainment throughout. Highlights will include an Honoree Roll Call, a live DJ set, a portrait studio, meet and greet opportunities with Fast Company editors, and a dynamic panel conversation. It's a night of celebration, recognition, and unforgettable moments.

Tickets Are Available Now

Tickets are available for both the full day (summit and gala) and individual sessions. Special rates are available for Impact Council members and corporate groups. For more information or to purchase tickets now, please visit .

This year's event is made possible by the generous support of our partners: PwC, Lenovo, and Publicis Sapient.

For more information, please visit .





Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit





Press Credentials

Press credentials for this event are available to credentialed members of the media only. To request press credentials or for media requests, please contact Alyssa Carroll, head of communications for Fast Company and Inc., at ....

CONTACT: Alyssa Carroll Head of Communications, Fast Company...