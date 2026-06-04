Rajasthan Police Move To Seize Criminal Assets Worth Over Rs 220 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) In a major offensive against organised crime and mafia networks, Rajasthan Police has initiated legal proceedings to seize illegal assets worth over Rs 220 crore belonging to 636 criminals across the state.

Acting under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and following directives from Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, authorities have already taken possession of assets valued at approximately Rs 32 crore in 13 cases.

Chief Minister Sharma said the government's zero-tolerance policy against crime extends beyond imprisonment, emphasising that criminals will also be stripped of wealth accumulated through illegal activities.

The latest drive aims to dismantle the financial foundations of criminal networks operating in the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma said police have identified movable and immovable assets acquired through criminal activities by 636 hardcore criminals. Applications seeking attachment and seizure of these assets have been filed in courts in 584 cases. Courts have already issued notices in 182 cases, paving the way for further action.

Among the biggest successes so far, Bundi Police secured the seizure of assets worth nearly Rs 12 crore in a single case.

Alongside legal attachment proceedings, authorities have intensified demolition drives against illegally constructed properties linked to criminal activities. Between January 1 and May 28, 2026, Rajasthan Police conducted 39 demolition operations, leading to the destruction of illegal assets valued at Rs 35.10 crore.

Jhalawar recorded the highest number of such actions, with 12 operations resulting in the demolition of properties worth approximately Rs 22.90 crore.

The state has simultaneously launched an aggressive campaign against narcotics traffickers through the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

Using provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, cases were registered against 36 drug traffickers between January and April 2026. Proposals for freezing and seizing illegally acquired assets belonging to 28 traffickers have already been approved, leading to the attachment of properties worth nearly Rs 33 crore.

Officials said such action is intended to cripple the financial backbone of the narcotics trade and strengthen efforts towards a drug-free Rajasthan.

Police officials described Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which came into force in July 2024, as a game-changing provision. The law empowers authorities not only to prosecute offenders but also to target wealth generated through criminal activities.

To ensure effective implementation, Police Headquarters has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all districts for identifying, attaching and confiscating illegally acquired assets.

The new legal framework also incorporates a victim-centric approach. According to DGP Sharma, assets seized from criminals can ultimately be used to compensate victims.

Under the provisions, eligible victims will be able to reclaim their property or seek relief through the office of the District Collector, offering a measure of justice to those affected by criminal activities.

Officials said the campaign against criminal wealth will continue with full intensity, making economic disruption a central pillar of Rajasthan's strategy against organised crime.