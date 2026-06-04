Malviya Nagar Fire: Delhi CM To Chair Key Meeting Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will chair a meeting on Friday to discuss measures to prevent the recurrence of fatal incidents such as the Malviya Nagar fire in the capital and to effectively curb unauthorised construction.

Taking a strict stance on the entire matter, the government has made it clear that no building owner, official, or any other guilty person found responsible for the Malviya Nagar fire incident will be spared.

The Chief Minister stated that to ensure public safety in the capital, it is essential to work holistically on all aspects, including compliance with safety standards, effective monitoring systems, and an accountable mechanism, so that such tragedies can be prevented in the future and Delhi can be made safer.

Senior officials from the Delhi Police, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, DDA, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board, and other concerned departments will attend Friday's meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

The Chief Minister stated that the shortcomings behind the horrific fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be thoroughly investigated, and accountability will be fixed.

She reiterated that strict action will be taken against illegal properties, hotels, and guest houses operating without permission, as well as all institutions in the capital that are violating fire safety rules and building bylaws.

According to the Chief Minister, she is taking detailed information from various departments on this matter and assigning accountability to the departments and officials, along with the causes of such accidents.

She stated that, due to corruption and negligence in some departments, the government faces unnecessary difficulties. Now, strict and effective steps will have to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, so that the loss of life and property can be prevented and Delhi can be established as a safe capital.

The Chief Minister said the government will implement stricter, more accountable rules to curb illegal construction.

The Delhi government will take action against hotels and guest houses operating illegally, and no institution violating safety and construction rules will be spared.