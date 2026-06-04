MP Govt To Tighten Fire Safety Norms After Delhi Tragedy

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to tighten fire safety norms and align its proposed legislation with the Centre's 'Model Act' in the wake of Wednesday's hotel fire in Delhi that killed 21 people.

The state will also move to regulate colonies more strictly under a new law.

A meeting chaired by Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday conducted a detailed review of the proposed Madhya Pradesh Fire Fighting and Emergency Services Bill, 2026, and the Madhya Pradesh Colony Act, 2026. Vijayvargiya directed officials to incorporate the amendments suggested during the meeting and resubmit both drafts next week.

The Minister said the Fire Bill must conform to regulations outlined in the Government of India's 'Model Act' to ensure uniformity and preparedness.

He stressed the need for modern infrastructure given the state's future growth trajectory.

“As Madhya Pradesh anticipates the emergence of large-scale buildings, infrastructure projects, and industries in the future, the state must be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, advanced technology, and a trained workforce to facilitate swift action by the department during any untoward incident,” Vijayvargiya said.

He instructed officials to clearly define the educational qualifications and experience required for Fire Safety Officers and other technical personnel, and to study the regulations prevailing in other states. Mandatory display of exit plans and pipeline layouts in all buildings must be strictly ensured, he said.

A proposal to levy a 'Fire Tax' to strengthen fire-fighting services was also discussed. Vijayvargiya sought detailed information on fire stations, fire brigades, and personnel currently deployed across Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Parishads. He said training would be key to emergency response.

“Special training programmes must be arranged for the workforce to meet future requirements, thereby ensuring that the staff remains fully capable of effectively handling any emergency,” he said.

The proposed draft of the Madhya Pradesh Colony Act, 2026, was also reviewed. Discussions covered colony registration, development permissions, penalties for violations, and enforcement action against unauthorised, undeveloped, and illegal colonies.

Vijayvargiya issued clear instructions to ensure strict compliance with rules while adding that special care must be taken to ensure the general public faces no inconvenience under any circumstances. Officials have been asked to factor in all suggestions and present revised drafts of both bills next week.