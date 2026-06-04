Bihar: New Video Adds Fresh Twist To Khan Sir Coaching Centre Attack Case, Two Guards Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 4 (IANS) The investigation into the attack on the coaching institute run by educator Khan Sir in Patna has taken a fresh turn after representatives of Gyan Bindu Coaching released a video that they claim shows the alleged firing during the incident.

Following the footage's emergence, Patna Police expanded its investigation and took two security guards associated with Khan Sir's coaching centre into custody for questioning.

Police officials clarified that the inquiry is ongoing and that further action will depend on the evidence collected.

At a press conference on Thursday, Adarsh Kumar of Gyan Bindu Coaching alleged that the firing was carried out by Khan Sir's own security personnel and that the incident was part of a pre-planned conspiracy intended to divert the investigation.

Gyan Bindu Coaching also questioned the arrest of its director, Roshan Anand, arguing that he does not appear in the video released by the institution. The coaching centre further demanded that the police also investigate Khan Sir's role in the matter.

A 38-second video released by Gyan Bindu Coaching purportedly shows two individuals handling and firing a weapon. The institution alleged that these individuals are security guards employed by Khan Sir's coaching centre, although this has not been officially confirmed by investigators.

According to Town DSP Rajesh Ranjan, police are conducting a detailed examination of the newly surfaced footage. He said that following the emergence of the new video, the investigation into the case is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the available evidence.

Officials indicated that a technical and forensic analysis will be carried out to determine the authenticity of the video and reconstruct the sequence of events.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on June 2 at Khan Sir's coaching centre, located within the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan police station.

According to initial allegations, a group of people entered the premises, assaulted security guards, vandalised property, tore down banners, and engaged in stone-pelting.

In his initial reaction, Khan Sir had stated that the attackers may have fired eight to ten rounds. However, he later clarified that, due to the confusion and tension at the scene, he could not determine whether firing had actually occurred.

Notably, the First Information Report lodged by Khan Sir reportedly did not mention any gunfire. Police had also stated during the preliminary stages of the investigation that they had not found evidence corroborating claims of firing.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the firing allegations, police proceeded with action in connection with the reported assault and vandalism, arresting Roshan Anand and his associates, Abhishek and Gaurav. The three were later produced before a Patna court and remanded to judicial custody.

After his arrest, Roshan Anand maintained his innocence and claimed he was being falsely implicated. He argued that the police themselves had earlier stated they could not substantiate allegations of firing, and that the case was intended to damage his institution's reputation.

He also stated that he suffers from a kidney-related medical condition and expressed confidence that the judicial process would establish the truth.

With the appearance of the new video evidence, investigators are now re-examining multiple aspects of the case. Police have not officially confirmed the identity of the individuals seen in the footage or whether the video accurately depicts the events of the night in question.