Mizoram: 8 Women Held, Heroin Valued At Over Rs 70 Lakh Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, June 4 (IANS) In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Mizoram Police arrested eight women and seized heroin valued at over Rs 70 lakh in six separate operations conducted along the border of Champhai district within a single day, officials said on Thursday.

Mizoram Police in Champhai district in eastern Mizoram arrested the eight women and seized heroin worth more than Rs 70 lakh in six separate operations carried out within a single day on Wednesday, marking one of the district's biggest anti-drug crackdowns in recent months.

According to an official of Mizoram Police, 352 grams of heroin concealed in 29 soap cases were recovered during routine checks at Champhai Khankawn Check Gate and the India-Myanmar friendship bridge at Zokhawthar.

The nine drug peddlers identified are Lalhriatzuali (23), Hmangaihzuali (37), Lianneihmawii (21), Wesley Thangmawii (19), Lalengmawii (50), Lalkrosshlumawii (24), Lalramchhungi (36), and Lalthakimi (53).

Mizoram Police said all the seizures were made during routine checking operations as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking along the India-Myanmar border route.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Police arrested another woman on Tuesday and recovered heroin worth over Rs 1.17 crore.

A police official said that a woman from neighbouring Manipur was arrested after Mizoram Police seized heroin valued at more than Rs 1.17 crore during a vehicle-checking operation in Saitual district.

The seizure was made by a special team of the Saitual District Executive Force (DEF) during a random checking drive conducted at Keifang in Saitual district, the official said.

During the operation, police intercepted a black Bolero Neo bearing a Manipur registration number that was travelling from Churachandpur district in Manipur towards Aizawl. Upon thorough inspection of the vehicle, one of the occupants, identified as 51-year-old Nengshi Haokip, a resident of Salbung in Manipur's Churachandpur district, was found carrying 50 soap cases containing heroin concealed inside her clothing.

The seized contraband weighed 587 grams and is estimated to have a market value exceeding Rs 1.17 crore. Police also confiscated a Vivo mobile phone from the accused during the investigation.

The police official said that the successful operations reflect the state police's unwavering commitment to curb cross-border smuggling and maintain peace and security in the sensitive border areas of Mizoram, which shares a 510-km-long unfenced international border with Myanmar.

Myanmar's Chin state has long been regarded as a major transit hub for the smuggling of narcotics, exotic wildlife species, and various other contraband items into India through six Mizoram districts: Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip.

Officials have repeatedly expressed concern that Mizoram and Manipur have emerged as major drug trafficking corridors in Northeast India due to their extensive and porous international borders with Myanmar, facilitating the movement of narcotics and other illegal goods across the frontier.