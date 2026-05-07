Chahal Vaping: After Parag, Now Chahal Caught Vaping On Flight Video Goes Viral

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings player Yuzvendra Chahal has landed himself in a new controversy during the IPL. A video has surfaced showing Chahal allegedly vaping (using an e-cigarette) while sitting with his Punjab Kings teammates inside an aircraft.

The clip that kicked up this storm came from a vlog by his own teammate, Arshdeep Singh. Reports say the incident happened while the team was flying to Hyderabad for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Fans are claiming that they spotted Chahal vaping in the vlog that Arshdeep posted on his social media.

Fans also allege that once the vaping part was noticed, the video was quickly edited and the clip was removed. However, there has been no official confirmation about the authenticity of this video yet. Neither the Punjab Kings franchise nor Chahal himself has commented on the matter.

Look at Yuzvendra Chahal, man. He was risking everyone's safety by vaping an e-cigarette inside the flight while Shashank Singh and other Punjab Kings⁠ players were around him. This is totally unacceptable and highly risky for everyone. Such behavior violates flight safety... twitter/YnXlPmPhjr

- Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 7, 2026

In India, smoking and vaping are strictly banned in public places and on flights. When well-known players are involved in such incidents, it naturally starts a serious debate. This is the second vaping controversy of the IPL 2026 season. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag was caught vaping in the dressing room, which became a huge issue. He was fined 25 percent of his match fee for it.

Yuzi Chahal was found vaping on planeAs per CISF rulebook, vaping, e-cigarettes, and smoking are not allowed onboard clearly, rules are applied differently, with celebrities allowed to vape inside the aircraft. twitter/3Fu13OHrFs

- Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) May 7, 2026

Senior player Ravichandran Ashwin had previously spoken out against such trends. On his YouTube channel, Ashwin reminded players that personal habits should be kept private. He stressed that players, who are role models for the next generation, need to be more responsible.

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