Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority Wins National Award CM Tamang Hails Achievement

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, May 7 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday congratulated the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority for being conferred the prestigious Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for 2026, describing it as a proud moment for the people of the Himalayan state.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the award recognised the authority's "distinguished contribution to the field of disaster management and its outstanding service to the people".

"This well-deserved achievement reflects the dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts of the entire team in strengthening disaster preparedness, response, and resilience across the State. The people of Sikkim take immense pride in this national recognition," Tamang added.

The Chief Minister also extended appreciation to officers, staff members, volunteers and stakeholders associated with the authority's work and expressed hope that the recognition would inspire greater excellence in safeguarding lives and communities.

"Warmest congratulations and best wishes for many more achievements ahead," he added.

The Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar is one of the country's highest recognitions in the field of disaster management.

Instituted by the Union government, the annual award honours individuals and institutions for their exemplary work in disaster risk reduction, preparedness, rescue, relief, rehabilitation, research and innovation.

The award carries a cash prize and a certificate and is announced every year around January 23, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

Sikkim, located in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, is vulnerable to natural disasters such as earthquakes, landslides, glacial lake outburst floods and extreme weather events.

In recent years, the state government and disaster management agencies have focused on strengthening early warning systems, improving response mechanisms and enhancing community preparedness.

The recognition of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority comes amid ongoing efforts by the state to build resilience against climate-related and natural disasters in the region.

Chief Minister Tamang's congratulatory message received appreciation from social media users and citizens, who hailed the achievement as a matter of pride for Sikkim.