Azerbaijan Expands Baku Port Capacity To 25 Million Tons Amid Trade Growth Plans

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Expansion works are underway at the Baku Port to increase its cargo handling capacity to 25 million tons, according to Samir Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum in Baku, Mammadov said recent disruptions in global supply chains have clearly demonstrated the importance of efficient, resilient, and well-coordinated transport corridors in ensuring global food security. In this context, strengthening connectivity and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of goods has become a key priority.

He noted that Azerbaijan, located at the intersection of major east–west and north–south trade routes, serves as a natural bridge between Europe and Asia. The country is therefore placing special emphasis on the development of the Middle Corridor, which holds a central place in its national transport strategy.

Mammadov also highlighted that Azerbaijan has adopted an Action Plan for 2024–2026 aimed at increasing the transit potential of international transport corridors passing through its territory and promoting transit freight transportation. The plan serves as a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen the country's transit capacity.

According to him, the plan focuses on four main areas: development of physical infrastructure, improvement of operational efficiency, strengthening coordination with international partners, and digitalization of transport processes.

He further emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to invest consistently in major infrastructure projects to ensure seamless transport connectivity across Eurasia. One key example is the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, a vital component of the Middle Corridor, which currently has an annual capacity of up to 5 million tons.

In addition, the Baku Port functions as a major multimodal hub in the Caspian Sea region. It currently handles 15 million tons of cargo annually, with ongoing expansion works aimed at increasing this figure to 25 million tons.