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Türkiye Launches Turkish Cuisine Week 2026 Celebrating Culinary Heritage
(MENAFN) Türkiye will hold its annual Turkish Cuisine Week from May 21 to 27, 2026, focusing on the country’s long-standing food traditions and the cultural meaning embedded in its cuisine. The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and is expected to take place across the country as well as in Turkish diplomatic missions and cultural centers abroad.
The 2026 edition is set to be held under the patronage of First Lady Emine Erdoğan and will center on the theme “The Heritage Table” (“Bir Sofrada Miras”). The concept frames Turkish cuisine not simply as a collection of dishes but as a living cultural inheritance shaped over centuries through migration, shared rituals, and communal dining traditions.
According to official statements, this year’s program is structured around three key ideas: dialogue, transformation, and cultural archiving. The initiative aims to highlight how culinary practices evolve over time while still preserving collective memory and identity.
Events during the week will include communal dining experiences featuring long shared tables, collaborations between Turkish and international chefs, cooking workshops focused on traditional techniques, and exhibitions that present historical recipes and ingredients in pop-up “culinary archives.”
The 2026 edition is set to be held under the patronage of First Lady Emine Erdoğan and will center on the theme “The Heritage Table” (“Bir Sofrada Miras”). The concept frames Turkish cuisine not simply as a collection of dishes but as a living cultural inheritance shaped over centuries through migration, shared rituals, and communal dining traditions.
According to official statements, this year’s program is structured around three key ideas: dialogue, transformation, and cultural archiving. The initiative aims to highlight how culinary practices evolve over time while still preserving collective memory and identity.
Events during the week will include communal dining experiences featuring long shared tables, collaborations between Turkish and international chefs, cooking workshops focused on traditional techniques, and exhibitions that present historical recipes and ingredients in pop-up “culinary archives.”
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