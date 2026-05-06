SSU Detains Head Of Zhytomyr Regional Territorial Recruitment Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SSU has detained the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Territorial Recruitment Center, who extorted money from a local businessman in exchange for not conscripting his employees.

According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

The investigation established that the official had established a system for systematically receiving illicit benefits from the owner of a local company.

In exchange for the bribes received, he promised the entrepreneur that he would not carry out recruitment measures against his employees of draft age.

After receiving the money, the suspect took lists of the businessman's company personnel, whom he was to“reserve” from inspections by the TRC's mobile groups and law enforcement officers, as well as from checkpoints.

SSU officers gradually documented the official's crimes and detained him after he received a new bribe from the“client.”

SSU investigators informed the detainee of the suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by a public official).

The decision on selecting a preventive measure is being made. The perpetrator faces up to 10 years' imprisonment and the confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

According to a Telegram post by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, it all began with a consultation regarding the legal procedure for deferring employees. A local businessman approached an official at the territorial recruitment center to learn how to legally reserve his employees, but was instead offered a deal: Pay a monthly“fee” to keep them from being drafted.

According to the investigation, the head of the regional TRC introduced a monthly“subscription fee” for the entrepreneur. In exchange, he promised not to draft the entrepreneur's employees and effectively grant them“immunity” from inspections by TRC mobile units, particularly when passing through checkpoints.

To implement the scheme, he requested a list of employees with personal data and phone numbers. If they were stopped by TRC military personnel, the official was to“respond” promptly and prevent their mobilization.

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Moreover, he advised employees to avoid situations that could attract police attention and lead to additional checks.

Law enforcement officials documented several instances of him receiving illicit benefits.

As reported by Ukrinform, as part of an investigation into corruption offenses among TRC officials, law enforcement conducted 44 searches, during which they seized cars, motorcycles, cash, and documents.

Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, SSU