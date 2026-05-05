Qtri Hosts Second Annual Aquathlon At Azure Beach Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QTri organised the second edition of the QTri Aquathlon at Azure Beach Doha, alongside a 5km running race.

The event was held under the patronage of the Qatar Sports For All Federation, in cooperation with Qetaifan Projects Company, hosted by Azure Beach Doha, and supported by Meryal Waterpark and Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North.

Now in its second consecutive year at Azure Beach and fifth time on Qetaifan Island North, the race attracted 265 Aquathlon participants and 100 runners, with strong Qatari, resident, and GCC participation. A special category for athletes with disabilities reinforced QTri's commitment to inclusivity.

Competitors started with a sea swim from the shores of Azure Beach, followed by a scenic run along the island's promenade.

Participants praised the professional organisation and stunning setting.

This successful edition highlights Qetaifan Island North's emergence as a leading sports destination in Qatar.

Azure Beach Doha, located at the brand new and much anticipated Qetaifan Island North and nestled among white sands and shimmering blue waters, sets the scene for endless seaside fun.