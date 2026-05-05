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Rights Group Says Flotilla Activists Face Death Threats in Israeli Custody
(MENAFN) Two activists from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, Brazilian Thiago De Avila and Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek, have reportedly received death threats while being held in Israeli custody, according to an Israeli advocacy organization for Palestinians on Monday.
The Adalah rights center said in a statement that the two detainees are facing ill-treatment, psychological pressure, and threats of either death or lengthy imprisonment of up to 100 years while in detention.
The organization said its remarks followed a visit by lawyers Hadeel Abu Saleh and Lubna Touma to Shikma Prison in southern Israel, where both activists are being held.
It added that the activists have entered their sixth day of a hunger strike, during which they are consuming only water, in protest against what they describe as their unlawful detention after being taken from international waters while taking part in a humanitarian mission aimed at breaking the blockade on Gaza.
According to Avila, as relayed by his legal representatives, he was subjected to repeated interrogations lasting several hours, during which he was allegedly threatened with death or long-term imprisonment.
He also claimed that detainees are being held in extremely cold conditions and are blindfolded whenever they are moved outside their cells, including during medical examinations.
Adalah said it continues to call for the immediate and unconditional release of the activists and an end to what it described as unlawful procedures.
The Adalah rights center said in a statement that the two detainees are facing ill-treatment, psychological pressure, and threats of either death or lengthy imprisonment of up to 100 years while in detention.
The organization said its remarks followed a visit by lawyers Hadeel Abu Saleh and Lubna Touma to Shikma Prison in southern Israel, where both activists are being held.
It added that the activists have entered their sixth day of a hunger strike, during which they are consuming only water, in protest against what they describe as their unlawful detention after being taken from international waters while taking part in a humanitarian mission aimed at breaking the blockade on Gaza.
According to Avila, as relayed by his legal representatives, he was subjected to repeated interrogations lasting several hours, during which he was allegedly threatened with death or long-term imprisonment.
He also claimed that detainees are being held in extremely cold conditions and are blindfolded whenever they are moved outside their cells, including during medical examinations.
Adalah said it continues to call for the immediate and unconditional release of the activists and an end to what it described as unlawful procedures.
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