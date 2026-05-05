403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Says Support Grows for Humanitarian Corridor Through Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) The United Nations said on Monday that an increasing number of countries are backing the creation of a humanitarian corridor through the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to prevent a major food security crisis.
Providing an update on work led by Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the UN Office of Partnership Services and head of a UN task force focused on the Strait of Hormuz, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the mission announced last week has been postponed.
“But he will continue consultations this week in New York with key interlocutors on a mechanism for a humanitarian corridor,” Dujarric said, adding: “There is a growing number of countries supporting the creation of such a mechanism to prevent a massive food security crisis.”
He reiterated the UN’s position on the strategic waterway, stressing its importance for global stability and supply chains.
“Our position remains the same, that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be reopened.”
Providing an update on work led by Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the UN Office of Partnership Services and head of a UN task force focused on the Strait of Hormuz, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the mission announced last week has been postponed.
“But he will continue consultations this week in New York with key interlocutors on a mechanism for a humanitarian corridor,” Dujarric said, adding: “There is a growing number of countries supporting the creation of such a mechanism to prevent a massive food security crisis.”
He reiterated the UN’s position on the strategic waterway, stressing its importance for global stability and supply chains.
“Our position remains the same, that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be reopened.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment