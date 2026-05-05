China Invokes Rules To Blunt US Sanctions On 'Teapot' Refiners

MENAFN - Asia Times) China has invoked a five-year-old legal instrument for the first time to block the enforcement of United States sanctions on five mainland“teapot” oil refiners, including the newly sanctioned Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery, which was accused of buying Iranian crude despite US restrictions.

Citing the Rules on Counteracting Unjustified Extraterritorial Application of Foreign Legislation and Other Measures or the“Blocking Rules,” the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on May 2 that US sanctions placing the five Chinese petrochemical firms on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, along with asset freezes and transaction bans,“shall not be recognized, enforced or complied with” in China.

It said Chinese companies and banks must not participate in such sanctions, but did not clarify whether the prohibition extends to Hong Kong, where a significant share of China-Iran oil transactions is settled.

The five US-sanctioned Chinese oil refiners and the dates of the US measures are:

Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co Ltd (March 20, 2025) Shandong Shengxing Chemical Co Ltd (April 16, 2025) Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group Co Ltd (May 8, 2025) Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group Co Ltd (October 9, 2025) Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co Ltd (April 24, 2026)

“Since March 2025, OFAC has designated multiple China-based teapot refineries that have collectively processed billions of dollars' worth of Iranian-origin oil, ultimately benefitting the Iranian regime,” the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on April 28.

“Financial institutions should be on notice that the department is leveraging the full range of available tools and authorities and is prepared to deploy secondary sanctions against foreign financial institutions that continue to support Iran's activities,” it said.

Chinese commentators and state media said the first use of the Blocking Rules, which were passed five years ago, reflects Beijing's“measured and justified” approach to handling foreign-related legal disputes, marking a shift from keeping legal tools in reserve to deploying them in practice against unilateral sanctions.

“The Blocking Rules were invoked because the US has frequently abused unilateral sanctions and long arm jurisdiction, acting as a 'world police' and using sanctions to restrict the normal economic and trade activities of Chinese companies,” Liu Chunsheng, an associate professor at the School of International Trade and Economics at Central University of Finance and Economics, told the Hong Kong China News Agency.“In essence, this is a form of economic and trade bullying aimed at forcing other countries to comply.”