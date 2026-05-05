With USAID Gone, Indo-Pacific Allies Face The Fallout

MENAFN - Asia Times) For more than 60 years, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was the backbone of American development diplomacy. Today, it is gone.

But the most immediate consequence is not what many assume. It is not simply the loss of funding. It is the collapse of coordination - the quiet system that aligned the United States with allies and partners across the developing world.

I have seen how that system works from the inside. And when it breaks, the effects are immediate.

In March 2025, the US administration dismissed most remaining staff and formally notified Congress of plans to dismantle the agency and absorb limited functions into the State Department.

What had once been the world's premier development institution is rapidly being hollowed out. This may appear to be a mere bureaucratic shift in Washington, but it is not.

For decades, USAID served as a central node connecting the US with other major development actors, including Japan, South Korea and Australia. Through formal coordination and daily operational engagement, these partnerships aligned priorities, avoided duplication and amplified collective impact.