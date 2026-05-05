Invaders Attack Railway Infrastructure In Three Regions Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba reported this on Facebook.

“Russia continues to strike our infrastructure. Ukrzaliznytsia is under attack again,” Kuleba noted.

On Tuesday, May 5, at around 7:30 a.m., an enemy UAV attacked and destroyed a railcar in the Kharkiv region.

“But the main thing is that people are safe. The monitoring center was operational, allowing the conductor to move to a mobile shelter in time. The locomotive crew was also brought to safety. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties,” Kuleba reported.

In the Poltava region, a Russian drone struck between the tracks near a diesel locomotive. No one was injured. A railcar was damaged. The explosion caused a fire.

According to Kuleba,“another Russian strike targeted a station in the Dnipropetrovsk region. During the UAV attack, an electric locomotive on the tracks was damaged.”

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The train had been stopped earlier due to the drone threat. Therefore, Kuleba noted, employees were warned and were in shelters. There were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Poltava region, as a result of a Russian attack on the night of May 5, an industrial enterprise and railway infrastructure were damaged; four people were killed, and another 31 were injured.