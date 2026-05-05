Russians Shell Naftogaz Facilities In Poltava And Kharkiv Regions: Five Dead, 37 Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Group's press service reported this.

“On the night of May 4–5, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on Naftogaz Group facilities. Gas production enterprises in Poltava and Kharkiv regions came under fire. The enemy employed combined tactics-drones and ballistic missiles," the statement reads.

The attack caused significant destruction and a loss of gas production.

The most painful is that we have casualties among our colleagues. Three Naftogaz Group employees and two State Emergency Service rescuers were killed, with 37 more people wounded. My sincere condolences go to the families and loved ones of those who have died. The injured are receiving all necessary medical care”, said Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz Sergii Koretskyi.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical care. All relevant services operate at the attack sites. As soon as the security situation allows, specialists will begin assessing the damage and carrying out restoration work.

War update: 149 combat clashes over past day, with heaviest fighting in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions

As reported, on May 3, Russian troops attacked five Naftogaz Group infrastructure facilities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Photo: State Emergency Service