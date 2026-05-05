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Building Struck in Oman as Gulf Tensions Intensify
(MENAFN) Two people sustained injuries Monday after a residential building was struck in northern Oman, the latest incident in a rapidly deteriorating regional security environment marked by missile launches, drone attacks, and a naval blockade choking one of the world's most critical waterways.
Media, citing a security source, reported that the targeted structure — which housed employees of an unidentified company — was hit in the Tebat area of the State of Bukha. Two expatriate workers suffered moderate injuries in the strike, while the surrounding area sustained collateral damage, including destruction to four vehicles and shattered windows in a neighboring property.
Authorities confirmed that relevant agencies have opened an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the attack. No group claimed responsibility, and the origin of the strike was not immediately identified.
The incident arrives against the backdrop of sharply escalating tensions across the Gulf, after the UAE disclosed that four cruise missiles had been launched from Iran toward its territory — three of which were intercepted over Emirati territorial waters, with a fourth falling into the sea. Shortly thereafter, a drone strike originating from Iran ignited a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, according to the Fujairah Media Office.
The current wave of hostilities traces back to February 28, when the US and Israel conducted strikes against Iran, triggering a cascade of retaliatory action from Tehran directed at Israel and US allies throughout the Gulf. The fallout also prompted Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a significant share of global oil supply flows. Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.
A fragile two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took effect on April 8, followed by direct negotiations in Islamabad on April 11, though the talks failed to yield any agreement on a permanent truce. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the ceasefire indefinitely at Islamabad's request, though no new deadline has been set.
Media, citing a security source, reported that the targeted structure — which housed employees of an unidentified company — was hit in the Tebat area of the State of Bukha. Two expatriate workers suffered moderate injuries in the strike, while the surrounding area sustained collateral damage, including destruction to four vehicles and shattered windows in a neighboring property.
Authorities confirmed that relevant agencies have opened an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the attack. No group claimed responsibility, and the origin of the strike was not immediately identified.
The incident arrives against the backdrop of sharply escalating tensions across the Gulf, after the UAE disclosed that four cruise missiles had been launched from Iran toward its territory — three of which were intercepted over Emirati territorial waters, with a fourth falling into the sea. Shortly thereafter, a drone strike originating from Iran ignited a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, according to the Fujairah Media Office.
The current wave of hostilities traces back to February 28, when the US and Israel conducted strikes against Iran, triggering a cascade of retaliatory action from Tehran directed at Israel and US allies throughout the Gulf. The fallout also prompted Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a significant share of global oil supply flows. Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.
A fragile two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took effect on April 8, followed by direct negotiations in Islamabad on April 11, though the talks failed to yield any agreement on a permanent truce. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the ceasefire indefinitely at Islamabad's request, though no new deadline has been set.
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