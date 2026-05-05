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Trump Claims US Military Destroyed Seven Iranian Boats
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said the American military has destroyed seven Iranian “small boats,” describing them as fast-moving vessels, in remarks posted on Truth Social.
“We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, “fast” Boats,” Trump said on Truth Social.
He also stated that there has been “at this moment no damage” affecting transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said during a phone briefing with reporters that six small boats attempting to interfere with commercial shipping in the Strait had been neutralized.
In contrast, a senior Iranian military official rejected the US account, describing claims that Iranian military boats had been sunk in the area as false.
CENTCOM said US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after passing through the Strait of Hormuz as part of “Project Freedom,” aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation for commercial vessels.
Cooper also told reporters that Iranian forces had opened fire on US warships and commercial vessels on Monday.
“The cruise missiles were going after both US Navy ships, but mostly after commercial shipping. We defended both ourselves and consistent with our commitment, we defended all the commercial ships,” he said.
“We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, “fast” Boats,” Trump said on Truth Social.
He also stated that there has been “at this moment no damage” affecting transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said during a phone briefing with reporters that six small boats attempting to interfere with commercial shipping in the Strait had been neutralized.
In contrast, a senior Iranian military official rejected the US account, describing claims that Iranian military boats had been sunk in the area as false.
CENTCOM said US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after passing through the Strait of Hormuz as part of “Project Freedom,” aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation for commercial vessels.
Cooper also told reporters that Iranian forces had opened fire on US warships and commercial vessels on Monday.
“The cruise missiles were going after both US Navy ships, but mostly after commercial shipping. We defended both ourselves and consistent with our commitment, we defended all the commercial ships,” he said.
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