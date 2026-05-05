Culture, Traditions Of West Bengal Will Progress Under PM Modi's Leadership: Nitin Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) As the BJP secured a major victory, party leader Nitin Nabin on Tuesday congratulated the people of West Bengal and other states that went to the polls, expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Nabin made the remarks after visiting a temple and offering prayers following what he described as a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, he said,“I congratulate the people of West Bengal and all other states where elections were held. After this victory in the land of Maa Kali and Maa Kamakhya, I have come here to offer prayers before Maa Kali.”

He expressed hope that divine blessings would guide the country's progress.

“I pray that Maa Durga, Maa Kali, and Maa Kamakhya bless us so that West Bengal, Assam, and the entire nation continue to develop. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, who is working tirelessly for the nation while preserving our culture and traditions, I firmly believe that the cultural heritage of West Bengal will move forward,” he said.

Nabin further added that the electoral mandate reflects the aspirations of the people.

“The way people have supported us shows that they are fulfilling their own aspirations through this mandate. I have come here to seek the blessings of Maa Kali, and I pray that the entire country is blessed with peace and prosperity,” he said.

The BJP's strong performance in West Bengal marks a significant political shift in the state, which had long been considered an Opposition stronghold. This is being seen as a major milestone for the party in eastern India.

For over 15 years, West Bengal was governed by the All India Trinamool Congress under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been one of the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Modi.

In the 294-member Assembly, the majority mark stands at 196. Results were declared for 293 constituencies on Monday, with repolling scheduled in the Falta seat of South 24 Parganas district on May 21, as announced by the Election Commission of India, with counting for that seat due on May 24.

Of the declared results, the BJP secured 206 seats, comfortably ahead of the Trinamool Congress, which managed just 81. The Congress won two seats, the CPI(M) one, while the AISF and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party secured one and two seats respectively.

In terms of vote share, the BJP polled 46 per cent, followed by the Trinamool Congress at 41 per cent. The Left Front secured 4 per cent, the Congress 3 per cent, and others, including AISF and AJUP, accounted for 6 per cent.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress failed to win a single seat in ten districts, including Cooch Behar, East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, and also lost all tribal and Matua-dominated constituencies.