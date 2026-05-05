Varun Dhawan Ditches Luxury Car, Opts For Rickshaw Ride On Mumbai Streets

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan recently ditched his luxury car and was seen travelling by the local transport, in a rickshaw.

The actor shared a video on his social media account wherein he is seen travelling in a rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai and enjoying the ride as well.

For the caption, he wrote,“Rickshaw is wow” as he also put his latest song,“Wow” from his upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai as the background track.

The actor is currently busy as a bee with the promotions of his upcoming movie Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, that releases on the 5th of June.

Varun had earlier taken to his social media account to upload a BTS video from one of the rehearsal sessions for the movie's song“Wow”.

Varun pointed out that while everyone loves to see the hook steps of a popular number, no one is aware of the hard work that goes behind perfecting it.

The actor was seen rehearsing and practicing his moves with full energy in the clip.

He captioned it as, "The work that nobody sees makes the step which everyone sees #wow @boscomartis Thank u @aryan_patra11 and @ankan_sen7 (sic)".

Enjoying the vocals by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa, "Wow" has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali, and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics by Rony and Gill.

The movie directed by David Dhawan, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona" boasts of an ensemble cast with Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde and others.

The movie is backed by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK).

–IANS

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