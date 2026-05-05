Friedrich Merz Calls On Tehran To End Nuclear Weapons Efforts

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on Iran to return to the negotiating table and abandon its attempts to acquire nuclear weapons, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement posted on his official page on X, Merz stressed that Tehran must de-escalate tensions and refrain from actions that threaten regional and global stability.

“Tehran must return to the negotiating table and put an end to holding the region-and indeed the world-hostage. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz must cease. Tehran must not obtain nuclear weapons,” he wrote.

The German leader also emphasized that Iran should abandon what he described as“additional threats” and halt attacks against Europe's partners.

Earlier in May, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 American troops from Germany. According to the Pentagon, the decision followed a comprehensive review of U.S. force deployment in Europe. However, American media linked the move to cooling relations with European allies and a strategic shift toward the Indo-Pacific region.