China Builds Giant Human-Sized Computer

Chinese tech blogger Soda Baka has built a giant computer large enough for a person to sit inside, AzerNEWS reports.

At first glance, the device resembles a classic desktop gaming PC, but it has been scaled up dramatically to the point where it can function as a full workspace. Many of its components - including a large model of the GeForce RTX 6090 graphics card (which has not been officially released yet), as well as oversized fans and memory modules - are purely decorative and designed to mimic real hardware.

However, the structure also includes fully functional elements that make it operational. Inside, there is a display integrated into the processor cooling system, along with a complete workstation setup that allows a user to sit and work from within the machine itself.

Particular attention was given to thermal management. The system is equipped with a powerful cooling unit rated at up to 12 kW. According to the creator, when the internal temperature exceeds 38°C, an automated air conditioning system activates to maintain a comfortable environment.

Interestingly, the project is not just a technical experiment but also a commentary on modern“gaming culture excess” - highlighting how far aesthetics and performance obsession have gone in PC building communities. Some viewers even compare it to a futuristic“cyber cockpit,” imagining a future where people literally enter their computers like spaceships in science fiction films.