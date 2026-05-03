UP CM Yogi Distributes Appointment Letters To New Health Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that appointment letters will be distributed to newly selected Junior Analysts and Dental Health Scientists, highlighting transparency in recruitment and strengthening the state's healthcare and drug safety systems.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Today, our commitment to good governance, transparency, and impartial selection in the state is set to be realised once again. Appointment letters will be provided today to the newly selected Junior Analysts (Drugs) of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department and Dental Health Scientists of the Medical and Health Department by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission." आज प्रदेश में सुशासन, पारदर्शिता और निष्पक्ष चयन की हमारी प्रतिबद्धता पुनः साकार होने जा रही है। उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग द्वारा नव चयनित खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग के कनिष्ठ विश्लेषकों (औषधि) तथा चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के दंत स्वास्थ्य विज्ञानियों को... - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 3, 2026 He further added, "This important step towards strengthening the state's health and drug safety system will infuse new energy into the resolve for public service."

Strengthening State Security and Police Force

Meanwhile, on April 28, CM Yogi distributed appointment letters to 936 selected Head Operators/Head Operators (Mechanical) for the Uttar Pradesh Police Telecommunication Department at an event in Lucknow.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi emphasised transparency in recruitment and said, "No recommendation, no money... The entire recruitment process was completed in a fair and transparent manner, adhering to your merit, capability, and the rules of reservation."

He further stated that large-scale recruitments are planned, saying, "The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is set to conduct nearly 1 lakh new recruitments this year, recruitments for Home Guard, Civil Police, and SI will take place..." Highlighting law and order and development, he said, "The rule of law is the first guarantee of development... Every major investor from the country and the world is coming to UP... Every Indian citizen, when they honestly fulfil their duties in their respective fields, that vision of a 'Vikisit Bharat' will be realised...''

Yogi Adityanath also shared the development on the social media platform X, highlighting efforts to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's security infrastructure through enhanced technical capability and faster communication systems. (ANI)

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