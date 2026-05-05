Aunt Sue's House Encourages Curiosity, Nature Exploration, and STEM Learning

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Naperville, IL, 5th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Author Jessie M. Price announces the release of Aunt Sue's House, a beautifully illustrated children's book that introduces young readers to the wonders of nature through curiosity, family connection, and hands-on discovery. Designed for early elementary readers, the book blends storytelling with accessible science concepts, making it an engaging resource for families, educators, and caregivers.







Aunt Sue's House follows siblings Emerson and Cooper as they head to their aunt's home in West Virginia for spring break. Initially disappointed that their vacation won't include beaches or amusement parks, the children quickly discover that Aunt Sue's house holds a different kind of adventure. A biologist with a passion for the natural world, Aunt Sue invites Emerson and Cooper to explore her garden, observe wildlife, and ask questions about the plants and animals around them.

As the story unfolds, young readers are introduced to butterflies and pollinating plants, hummingbirds and their remarkable flight abilities, and fireflies glowing in the evening air. Through Aunt Sue's gentle guidance, Emerson and Cooper learn about concepts such as nectar, pollination, and bioluminescence in a way that feels natural and engaging rather than instructional. By the end of the story, their initial reluctance transforms into excitement, wonder, and a deep appreciation for the outdoors.

Author Jessie M. Price wrote Aunt Sue's House with the goal of inspiring children to slow down, observe the world around them, and see nature as an endless source of learning.“I wanted to create a story that shows kids that science doesn't only happen in classrooms or labs,” Price says.“It happens in gardens, on hikes, and in everyday moments when we take the time to notice and ask questions.”

The book's illustrations play a key role in reinforcing its themes. Rich, colorful scenes bring the garden, wildlife, and characters to life, helping young readers visualize concepts like pollination and animal behavior. The visual storytelling also supports comprehension for early readers and makes the book an effective read-aloud choice for parents, teachers, and librarians.

Beyond its narrative appeal, Aunt Sue's House aligns with early STEM and environmental education goals. It encourages observational skills, curiosity-driven learning, and respect for living things, values increasingly emphasized in modern education. The book is well-suited for classroom discussions, homeschool settings, nature programs, and library story times focused on science and the environment.

Aunt Sue's House is ideal for children as well as adults seeking meaningful stories that promote learning without sacrificing warmth or imagination. The book serves as a reminder that meaningful adventures don't require travel far from home; sometimes, they begin by simply stepping outside and paying attention.

The book is now available online on all major platforms and in physical bookstores across the country.