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Iran Strikes Force UAE Schools to Shift to Remote Learning
(MENAFN) Schools across the United Arab Emirates will transition to remote learning from May 5 through 8, the Education Ministry announced Monday, citing a renewed wave of Iranian attacks that has persisted despite an active ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.
The ministry's directive applies universally — covering all nurseries and both public and private schools throughout the country. Notably, the suspension extends beyond students to encompass teaching staff and administrative personnel alike. Officials stated the measure was enacted "to ensure the safety of students and all those working in the education sector." Authorities will conduct a reassessment on May 8 to determine whether the restrictions warrant further extension.
The announcement follows a Defense Ministry confirmation that UAE air defense systems intercepted a fresh barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Emirati territory. Monday's assault also ignited a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone — a critical energy hub along the UAE's eastern coastline — after a drone launched from Iran struck the facility. Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries in the incident and were transferred to hospital for care.
The escalation traces back to Feb. 28, when the US and Israel conducted coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel, Gulf-based US allies, and to seal off the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic.
A ceasefire negotiated through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, but subsequent diplomatic talks in Islamabad failed to solidify a permanent resolution. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely. Since April 13, the United States has maintained a naval blockade restricting Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The ministry's directive applies universally — covering all nurseries and both public and private schools throughout the country. Notably, the suspension extends beyond students to encompass teaching staff and administrative personnel alike. Officials stated the measure was enacted "to ensure the safety of students and all those working in the education sector." Authorities will conduct a reassessment on May 8 to determine whether the restrictions warrant further extension.
The announcement follows a Defense Ministry confirmation that UAE air defense systems intercepted a fresh barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Emirati territory. Monday's assault also ignited a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone — a critical energy hub along the UAE's eastern coastline — after a drone launched from Iran struck the facility. Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries in the incident and were transferred to hospital for care.
The escalation traces back to Feb. 28, when the US and Israel conducted coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel, Gulf-based US allies, and to seal off the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic.
A ceasefire negotiated through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, but subsequent diplomatic talks in Islamabad failed to solidify a permanent resolution. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely. Since April 13, the United States has maintained a naval blockade restricting Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
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