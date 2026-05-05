Somalia Denies Reports On Expulsion Of UAE Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a press statement categorically rejecting false reports alleging the expulsion of the UAE Ambassador from the country.

The Ministry, in its statement, said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia notes with strong concern the circulation of false reports and baseless allegations across certain media outlets and social media platforms, claiming that a decision has been issued to expel the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Somalia."

Rejecting these claims, the Ministry urged media institutions and social media users to exercise accuracy, professionalism, and responsibility, and to rely on official sources for information. It further cautioned against the spread of misinformation aimed at undermining diplomatic relations between Arab nations.

Hayya wins Silver Stevie Award for public sector innovation in MENA Iran's attacks against UAE, dangerous escalation threatening regional security, stability: GCC Secretary General Qatar strongly condemns renewed Iranian missile, drone attacks on UAE UAE temporarily transitions school education to remote learning

Read Also