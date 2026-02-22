403
Labubu-Inspired Effigy Gets Set Blaze at Russian Maslenitsa Festival
(MENAFN) A giant effigy inspired by the popular Labubu doll line was set ablaze on Saturday at Argamach Park in Lipetsk Region as part of Maslenitsa, the traditional Slavic spring festival celebrated nationwide.
Maslenitsa, held the week before Orthodox Lent, combines pre-Christian customs with public celebrations, including pancake feasts and the symbolic burning of effigies to mark the end of winter. This year, the burning featured a monster-like Labubu figure with sharp teeth.
Festival organizer Aleksandr Galatvin explained that the effigy was chosen to “logically continue” previous years’ tradition of burning villainous characters, which have included Voldemort, the Night King, and Freddy Krueger. He said the event aims to “combat the unconventional influence of various Western, Eastern, and other cultures that are eroding traditional Russian culture”, while also “popularizing” the characters before burning them.
The decision to feature a Labubu figure, traditionally a children’s toy, sparked debate on social media. Some users praised the choice, while others questioned the appropriateness of using a character associated with children. Local media reported that Russians spent around $17.6 million on Labubu dolls in 2025, according to e-commerce data.
