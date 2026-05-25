European Federation Of Journalists Condemns Russian Attack And Damage To Media Offices

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The IFJ press service announced this, according to Ukrinform.

“The IFJ and EFJ express solidarity with Ukrainian journalists and call for international accountability for attacks devastating civilian infrastructure, including media operations in Ukraine,” the statement said.

The IFJ noted that the large-scale overnight attack on Kyiv killed civilians, injured dozens of people, and caused significant damage to residential, civilian, and media infrastructure.

At least six media outlets and editorial offices have already reported damage to their premises and working spaces. Journalists and members of their families were also among those affected.

“The IFJ and the EFJ strongly condemn these attacks on civilian and media infrastructure. Indiscriminate missile and drone attacks affecting journalists and newsrooms constitute yet another assault on the conditions necessary for independent journalism and the public's right to access information,” said IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger and EFJ General Secretary Ricardo Gutiérrez.“We stand in full solidarity with our Ukrainian colleagues and call for accountability for Russian crimes committed against journalists and media.”

Russian attack onleaves damaged building of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers

As reported by Ukrinform, at least six media outlets in Kyiv were damaged during the Russian attack on May 24, while journalists and members of their families were injured.

Among the affected media organizations were the Kyiv bureau of Deutsche Welle, a studio of German public broadcaster ARD, the relocated newsroom of Realna Hazeta, Ukrainian independent news agency UNIAN, the online media project Shelter, and the newsroom of Graty.