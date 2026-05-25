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Gestational Diabetes: 5 Practical Tips For A Healthier Pregnancy Journey!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pregnancy is a time to be cherished, but for some, it can bring health worries like diabetes. Here are some important things you must know to manage it.You should eat plenty of foods rich in fibre and healthy fats. Make sure to pick items that have a low glycemic index to keep your sugar in check.Don't eat too much in one go. Instead, you should eat smaller portions at regular intervals. This simple trick really helps in controlling diabetes.You should do some light exercises during your pregnancy. This helps your body feel more relaxed and flexible, which is great for you and the baby.You must get your blood sugar checked regularly. This is the only way to make sure everything is fine and there are no sudden spikes.Drinking lots of water is key to flushing out toxins from your body. You should aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water every single day.
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