Public Discontent Growing In Russia Over Strikes On Moscow And Drone Attacks Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Political analyst Ihor Reiterovych said this in an interview with Ukrinfor, commenting on internal sentiment in Russia amid Ukrainian strikes on the Russian capital and other regions.

According to him, increasingly critical posts are appearing in the Russian information space, including from so-called“military correspondents,” who question the authorities' ability to ensure security even in the capital.

“The logic there is as follows: fine, there is a war, attacks can happen. But the authorities should at least explain something to society,” the expert noted when commenting on such posts.

He cited examples of harsh rhetoric in Russian media channels, where questions are being raised toward the Russian president regarding the lack of response to attacks, as well as speculation about possible alternatives within the political system.

According to Reiterovych, the emergence of such messaging may be either part of controlled information leaks aimed at monitoring reactions or a reflection of genuine public sentiment in Russia.

“Some of these posts may be a controlled narrative for monitoring reactions. But the very fact that they are appearing is already telling – the problem is accumulating,” he said.

The expert believes that Russian authorities are aware of growing internal tension and are attempting to test different response scenarios, including through information campaigns and political signaling.

At the same time, he said the Kremlin is increasingly considering options for freezing the war without a full peace agreement, as achieving a political settlement is complicated by Ukraine's position on occupied territories.

“A scenario of a ceasefire without a final political agreement is being tested,” Reiterovych said.

He also suggested that following recent international contacts, Russia is trying to buy time and may be betting on renewed escalation or mobilization measures in order to show results by autumn.

“For now, it looks like a cycle: new mobilized troops, new promises, and new attacks – alongside Ukrainian drone strikes,” the expert concluded.

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As reported by Ukrinform, specialists from the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with other units of the Defense Forces, struck several targets in the Moscow region and in temporarily occupied Crimea.