Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Delivers A Brutal Death Twist That Has Left Viewers Reeling

MENAFN - Live Mint) The seventh episode of Euphoria Season 3 has triggered intense online discussion after delivering a grim turning point for several of the show's central characters, most notably Nate Jacobs, whose violent death now reshapes the trajectory of the series ahead of its finale.

SPOILERS AHEADEuphoria Season 3 episode 7 explained

The episode, titled Rain or Shine, continues the darker and more crime-driven tone that has defined much of the season's five-year time jump. While earlier seasons focused heavily on adolescence, addiction and emotional instability, the latest chapter pushes the HBO drama into far more brutal territory involving debt, organised crime, exploitation and psychological collapse.

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At the centre of the episode is Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, whose long descent finally reaches a horrifying conclusion. Nate's financial troubles, linked to a failed real-estate venture and mounting debts owed to violent loan sharks, culminate in his abduction and imprisonment underground inside a coffin. With only a narrow pipe supplying air, the sequence unfolds as one of the show's most disturbing set pieces to date.

The episode eventually reveals that Nate dies after a rattlesnake slithers into the burial chamber and fatally bites him before rescue arrives. The scene immediately sparked strong reactions online, with many viewers describing it as one of the series' most shocking moments. Several publications and fan discussions noted that creator Sam Levinson appeared intent on presenting Nate's death as a form of brutal karmic reckoning.

Alongside Nate's downfall, the episode also charts Cassie Howard's increasingly destructive behaviour. Played by Sydney Sweeney, Cassie spends much of the episode attempting to reclaim fame and financial stability after deleting her OnlyFans account and losing professional opportunities connected to her online image.

In one of the episode's most controversial subplots, Cassie seduces a television actor, manipulates his social media account and attempts to engineer public attention through scandal and voyeurism. Critics and viewers alike have interpreted the storyline as a commentary on internet celebrity culture, commodified intimacy and emotional desperation.

Meanwhile, Rue Bennett's storyline takes a darker spiritual and psychological turn. Portrayed once again by Zendaya, Rue becomes increasingly entangled in dangerous criminal networks while struggling with questions of redemption, faith and survival. Reviews of the episode noted that the series continues to blur the line between emotional realism and operatic tragedy as it heads toward its concluding chapter.

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Audience reaction to the episode has been sharply divided. While some viewers praised the show's willingness to take narrative risks and deliver emotionally devastating consequences, others criticised the increasingly excessive violence and chaotic storytelling. Online discussion were dominated by debate over whether Nate's death represented meaningful closure or shock value designed purely to provoke reaction.

One viewer wrote:“jacob elordi when he read the script and found out that finally he's going to escape from sam levinson #euphoria (sic)”

Others criticised creator Sam Levinson for what they viewed as an abrupt and underdeveloped conclusion to Nate's storyline, particularly after years of exploring the character's complicated family history, sexuality and emotional instability.

“so they give nate no storyline this season, disregard his sexuality, his family, his plot with jules, and decide to just kill him off! lazy boring yawning sloppy (sic),” another viewer posted online.

Despite Nate's long history of violence and manipulation within the series, several viewers admitted they still felt sympathy for the character's brutal end.

“Despite everything Nate did to Maddy, I'm genuinely feeling bad for him. He didn't deserve that ending (sic).”

Viewers particularly focused on Maddy's actions during the episode, interpreting them as an act of sacrifice and loyalty despite the betrayal she previously endured.

“Even with all that Cassie did to Maddy, she still took the bullet for her friend and ended up with a lifelong mortal debt. That's loyalty right there. #Euphoria (sic)”

Another fan wrote:““you must really love this girl” maddy literally slept with alamo just to save cassie IM SICK #euphoria (sic)”

Elsewhere, viewers reacted with shock to the increasingly fatalistic trajectory of the show as multiple characters appeared to be approaching disastrous outcomes ahead of the season finale.

“Nate dead, Rue about to die, Maddie about to die, Cassie still alive, Lexi still a virgin, Cassie a widow, one episode left (sic)”

Some reactions focused less on individual plot twists and more on broader criticism of the show's treatment of women, violence and trauma.

“Does this show have one scene where women aren't getting abused or humiliated (sic)”

Another widely shared reaction referenced the disturbing imagery surrounding Nate's death scene.

“Naz digged up hole and coffined nate in his own land this is insane bruh (sic)”

Despite the controversy, the episode has undeniably re-established Euphoria as one of television's most aggressively discussed dramas. With only one episode remaining this season, the series now heads into its finale carrying unresolved questions surrounding Rue's fate, Cassie's future and the emotional fallout from Nate Jacobs' death.