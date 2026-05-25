CPI(M) Calls For INDIA Bloc Revival, Criticises Congress Approach

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for the revival of the Opposition INDIA bloc following the recently held Assembly election results, but alleged that the Congress, the largest constituent of the alliance, took a stand contrary to unity-building.

“The attitude of the Congress towards other opposition parties is not helpful in building the unity of secular forces in a united fight against the RSS-BJP, which is the need of the hour,” said a party statement issued on Monday after the Central Committee (CC) met in New Delhi from May 22 to 24 to assess recent Assembly election outcomes.

It condemned allegations that CPI(M) had a“deal” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Kerala polls, calling them malicious and baseless.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance lost its last bastion in Kerala to the United Democratic Front (UDF), in which the Congress is the principal constituent.

The party's Kerala state committee is gathering opinions across party levels to explain the setback.

“On the basis of these discussions, corrective measures for the identified weaknesses will be undertaken,” the statement said.

A similar exercise will also be undertaken in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, it added.

The party's highest decision-making body after the Party Congress termed the“re-entry” of the CPI(M) into the West Bengal Assembly as“a positive development”, where one candidate won this time after the 2021 rout.

One party functionary also won from Mahe in Puducherry as an Independent, it noted.

CC members acknowledged the BJP's growing footprint in the South, though they termed it a“nominal number of seats” in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while voicing concern over“their spread”.

The communique also accused the BJP of manipulating delimitation to reduce the influence of southern states.

It further criticised the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that lakhs of voters had been disenfranchised under“logical discrepancies”.

Despite government claims, the CPI(M) argued that the economy remains in crisis, with unemployment rising, MSMEs distressed, agriculture facing fertiliser shortages, and inequality worsening.

It also pointed to the rupee falling to historic lows, foreign exchange reserves depleting, and fuel prices being sharply increased post-elections, and pledged to mobilise people against austerity measures and fuel hikes.

The CC also opposed the new VBGRAMG Act, which would replace MGNREGA, arguing that it denies rural workers employment and relies excessively on digital systems.

It also condemned the immediate operationalisation of the new Labour Codes after the elections, urging state governments to amend them to protect workers.

The statement highlighted rising atrocities against women, Dalits and Adivasis, citing a gang rape in Delhi and alleging systemic failures under BJP rule.

It also claimed BJP leaders were behind the NEET paper leak and demanded the disbanding of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and decentralisation of examination conduct.

The party further criticised CBSE's mishaps with digital evaluation, urging immediate corrective measures.

Turning to global matters, the CC condemned US actions against Cuba, Iran, Palestine and Venezuela, pledging an anti-imperialist campaign in June.

The CPI(M) also pledged to campaign for women's reservation, voting rights and against labour code notifications, the communique added.