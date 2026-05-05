MI Vs LSG Highlights: Rohit Sharma & Rickelton Storm Wankhede In Epic Chase

Mumbai Indians pulled off a sensational chase against Lucknow Super Giants, chasing 229 with ease. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton's explosive partnership stunned LSG, while Pooran's blitz earlier lit up the match. A high-scoring thriller turned into MI's statement win in IPL 2026. 0:00 - Mumbai Indians pull off a stunning 6-wicket win 0:45 - Rohit Sharma makes a fiery comeback with 84 runs 2:55 Will Jacks finishes match with a six

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