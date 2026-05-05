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Austria Dismisses Three Russian Embassy Personnel Over Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Austria has expelled three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Vienna over suspicions of espionage activities, according to reports.
The decision comes amid an investigation into alleged surveillance equipment installed on rooftops of Russian diplomatic properties in Vienna. According to reports, these installations were believed to be used to intercept satellite communications linked to international organizations.
A public broadcaster reported that authorities suspected the three diplomats of involvement in intelligence-related operations connected to the equipment.
Officials in Vienna reportedly sought to have the individuals’ diplomatic immunity lifted in order to pursue legal action. However, according to reports, no response was received from Moscow within the required timeframe.
Following this, the three individuals were declared persona non grata and have since left Austrian territory, as stated by authorities.
The case reflects growing European concerns over intelligence activities conducted under diplomatic cover, though no further official details were immediately released.
The decision comes amid an investigation into alleged surveillance equipment installed on rooftops of Russian diplomatic properties in Vienna. According to reports, these installations were believed to be used to intercept satellite communications linked to international organizations.
A public broadcaster reported that authorities suspected the three diplomats of involvement in intelligence-related operations connected to the equipment.
Officials in Vienna reportedly sought to have the individuals’ diplomatic immunity lifted in order to pursue legal action. However, according to reports, no response was received from Moscow within the required timeframe.
Following this, the three individuals were declared persona non grata and have since left Austrian territory, as stated by authorities.
The case reflects growing European concerns over intelligence activities conducted under diplomatic cover, though no further official details were immediately released.
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