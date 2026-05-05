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Shooting Erupts Near White House
(MENAFN) A shooting erupted near the White House complex Monday after US Secret Service agents confronted a suspect they had flagged as suspicious, leaving one juvenile bystander wounded and the suspect in custody, officials confirmed.
The Secret Service was first to acknowledge the incident publicly, posting on the American social media platform X that its personnel had deployed to the scene. "U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C.," it said in a post on the US social media platform X.
Authorities moved swiftly to warn the public away from the cordoned-off area. The agency's post confirmed that "one individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown."
Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn provided a fuller account of the incident while speaking to journalists gathered near the site, offering key details about how the confrontation unfolded and who was harmed.
According to Quinn, agents on routine patrol around the White House perimeter flagged the individual before the situation escalated. The suspect, he said, initially ran before drawing a weapon. The "individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm, and fired in the direction of our agents and officers" upon making contact with the suspect.
Crucially, Quinn moved to address concerns about civilian casualties, stressing that "only one bystander was hit by the suspect." He identified the victim as a "juvenile" who "did not sustain any life-threatening injuries."
"But he's also receiving treatment at the hospital," he said.
On the question of the suspect's current medical status, Quinn offered no details, declining to comment on the condition of the suspect.
The Secret Service was first to acknowledge the incident publicly, posting on the American social media platform X that its personnel had deployed to the scene. "U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C.," it said in a post on the US social media platform X.
Authorities moved swiftly to warn the public away from the cordoned-off area. The agency's post confirmed that "one individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown."
Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn provided a fuller account of the incident while speaking to journalists gathered near the site, offering key details about how the confrontation unfolded and who was harmed.
According to Quinn, agents on routine patrol around the White House perimeter flagged the individual before the situation escalated. The suspect, he said, initially ran before drawing a weapon. The "individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm, and fired in the direction of our agents and officers" upon making contact with the suspect.
Crucially, Quinn moved to address concerns about civilian casualties, stressing that "only one bystander was hit by the suspect." He identified the victim as a "juvenile" who "did not sustain any life-threatening injuries."
"But he's also receiving treatment at the hospital," he said.
On the question of the suspect's current medical status, Quinn offered no details, declining to comment on the condition of the suspect.
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