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India Begins Vote Counting in Key Regional Elections Testing BJP Support
(MENAFN) Vote counting began on Monday across several regions in India following regional elections viewed as an important indicator of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party, according to reports.
The polls were held in phases beginning in early April across the states of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, as well as the federally administered territory of Puducherry.
According to reports citing the Election Commission of India, early trends in Assam showed the BJP leading in 78 of 126 seats, while the opposition Congress was ahead in 21 constituencies.
In West Bengal, where the BJP mounted a strong campaign against incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, initial results indicated the BJP leading in 192 seats, while the ruling All India Trinamool Congress was ahead in 94.
The elections are widely being interpreted as a key measure of the BJP’s political standing, especially in Assam, where the party has governed in coalition for the past two terms.
For opposition groups, the outcome is seen as an important opportunity to challenge the BJP’s broader national dominance under Modi, as stated by reports.
The polls were held in phases beginning in early April across the states of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, as well as the federally administered territory of Puducherry.
According to reports citing the Election Commission of India, early trends in Assam showed the BJP leading in 78 of 126 seats, while the opposition Congress was ahead in 21 constituencies.
In West Bengal, where the BJP mounted a strong campaign against incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, initial results indicated the BJP leading in 192 seats, while the ruling All India Trinamool Congress was ahead in 94.
The elections are widely being interpreted as a key measure of the BJP’s political standing, especially in Assam, where the party has governed in coalition for the past two terms.
For opposition groups, the outcome is seen as an important opportunity to challenge the BJP’s broader national dominance under Modi, as stated by reports.
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