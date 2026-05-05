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UN Unlocks Nearly USD98M Emergency Fund for Mozambique
(MENAFN) The United Nations has unlocked nearly $98 million in emergency relief funding to assist populations in Mozambique battered by overlapping crises of armed conflict and climate-driven disasters.
"This funding will help address urgent community needs, including food for families who have lost their crops and income, safe drinking water for communities where water sources have been flooded or contaminated, and health care for people cut off from basic services," UN Humanitarian Coordinator Catherine Sozi said Monday in a statement.
Mozambique is grappling with a compounding set of humanitarian emergencies — persistent insurgent violence in the northern Cabo Delgado province has uprooted communities and shattered livelihoods, while devastating floods and cyclones across central and southern regions have destroyed homes, polluted water supplies, and crippled essential services.
Sozi noted that the funds would also extend to emergency shelter and critical assistance for those who lost their homes, with a dedicated focus on protecting women, children, and individuals at heightened risk of violence.
"This funding will contribute to the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which requires $534 million to reach 1.7 million people with humanitarian assistance across the country," she added.
"This funding will help address urgent community needs, including food for families who have lost their crops and income, safe drinking water for communities where water sources have been flooded or contaminated, and health care for people cut off from basic services," UN Humanitarian Coordinator Catherine Sozi said Monday in a statement.
Mozambique is grappling with a compounding set of humanitarian emergencies — persistent insurgent violence in the northern Cabo Delgado province has uprooted communities and shattered livelihoods, while devastating floods and cyclones across central and southern regions have destroyed homes, polluted water supplies, and crippled essential services.
Sozi noted that the funds would also extend to emergency shelter and critical assistance for those who lost their homes, with a dedicated focus on protecting women, children, and individuals at heightened risk of violence.
"This funding will contribute to the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which requires $534 million to reach 1.7 million people with humanitarian assistance across the country," she added.
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