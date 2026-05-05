Alkane Resources Provides Notice Of Release Of Q3 FY2026 Operating & Financial Results Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, Australia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK, TSX: ALK, OTCQX: ALKRY) ('Alkane') will release its Q3 FY2026 Operating Financial Results on 15 May 2026. Following this, the Managing Director & CEO, Mr Nic Earner, and CFO, Mr James Carter, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results. Details to participate are as follows:

Date/Time: Toronto, Canada

8:30am ETC, Friday, 15 May 2026

Perth, Western Australia

8:30pm AWST, Friday 15 May 2026

Conference Call Registration:



Webcast Link:



The accompanying presentation slides will be available on the Company's website – HERE.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website – HERE. Investors may submit questions for the event by sending their questions to ....



This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director and CEO.

ABOUT ALKANE – alkres – ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

CONTACT: NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677

INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556