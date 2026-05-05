Axiant Launches With Innovative Process-First Methodology To Address Automation Failures

According to a widely cited industry analyst report, 85 percent of AI and automation projects fail. The statistic is widely cited. What is less widely examined is why.

Lubbock, TEXAS, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiant, a business process automation consultancy launching today, has spent years studying that question, and its answer is consistent across industry, company size, and technology platform. The automation is not the problem. The process underneath it is.







Official logo for Axiant.

"Companies aren't failing because they moved too fast," says Jeff Woodham, Executive Vice President of Axiant. "They're failing because they skipped the step that makes automation work."

The pattern shows up across industries. A major confectionery manufacturer went live on a nine-figure ERP implementation two months before its most critical sales period of the year. The system functioned. The process it was built on did not. The company could not route existing inventory to waiting orders and missed more than $100 million in sales, according to widely reported industry coverage. A global fast food chain ran a multi-year AI drive-thru ordering pilot across more than 100 locations before discontinuing it in 2024, according to widely reported industry coverage, not because the technology malfunctioned, but because its error rate was operationally unacceptable at scale. A major retailer manually entered product data for tens of thousands of SKUs into a new enterprise system under deadline pressure, with no validation layer and no process to ensure accuracy, according to a published post-mortem analysis of the case. Stores opened with empty shelves and never recovered.

In each case, the budget was sufficient. The technology was available. The process was not ready.

Axiant's proprietary methodology, called Process First Automation (PFA), was built to address exactly this gap. Before any platform is selected or vendor is engaged, Axiant runs a structured diagnostic that determines whether a process is ready to be automated, whether it needs to be redesigned first, or whether automation is the wrong decision entirely. The outcome is a documented operational baseline that any implementation can be measured against.

"The technology in most of these failures was not the problem," Woodham said. "The problem was that no one had defined what the process was supposed to produce before the technology was turned on. We start there. Every engagement, every time."

The automation industry has largely built itself around platform selection and implementation speed. Axiant is built around the question that precedes both.

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About Axiant

Axiant is a business process automation consultancy helping organizations achieve lasting operational transformation through its proprietary Process First Automation (PFA) methodology. PFA ties every automation investment directly to measurable business outcomes, ensuring clients build automation strategies grounded in process clarity, diagnostic rigor, and provable impact. Axiant serves organizations ready to move beyond reactive technology adoption and toward automation that scales. Start with the process. Prove it with the outcome.

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