Roblox Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Roblox Corporation - RBLX
The investigation concerns whether Roblox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.>>>Click Here to Learn More.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
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1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
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