GETCHOICE! Responds To Arcadiaengie Impact Acquisition, Highlights Shift Toward Integrated Energy Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GETCHOICE!, a technology platform for enterprise utility and energy management, today issued commentary on the recently announced acquisition of ENGIE Impact by Arcadia, noting that the transaction reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated energy platforms and centralized operational control.

The acquisition, reported by multiple media outlets, signals increasing consolidation in the energy services sector as organizations seek more efficient ways to manage rising complexity in utilities, data, and infrastructure.

Javier Loya, Founder and Chairman of GETCHOICE!, stated that the announcement reflects changing priorities among enterprise organizations.

“For decades, companies treated energy and utilities like overhead. That era is over,” said Loya.“In today's environment, energy management is directly tied to operational continuity, infrastructure demands, sustainability requirements, and financial performance. Organizations are increasingly looking for systems that provide greater visibility and control across these functions.”

Historically, many large organizations have relied on multiple vendors to manage different aspects of utility operations, including procurement, reporting, sustainability tracking, and utility bill payment. Industry observers note that this fragmented approach can create operational inefficiencies, particularly as energy demand and regulatory requirements continue to evolve.

According to GETCHOICE!, companies are now seeking more integrated solutions that can centralize these functions and improve operational visibility.

Kiki Dikmen, Chief Executive Officer of GETCHOICE!, said that the company has seen increased demand for platforms that unify utility operations.

“Many enterprises still manage utilities through systems that were not designed to work together,” said Dikmen.“GETCHOICE! was built to centralize utility data, utility bill payment, procurement visibility, and reporting into a single platform. This approach allows organizations to streamline operations and improve decision-making across their utility infrastructure.”

Industry trends, including the growth of data centers, increased electrification, and evolving sustainability requirements, are contributing to greater complexity in utility management. As a result, organizations are evaluating new approaches to managing energy and related operational processes.

GETCHOICE! noted that integrated platforms can help address these challenges by consolidating data, automating workflows such as utility bill payment, and providing more consistent reporting across multiple locations and vendors.

The company stated that it expects continued movement in the market toward solutions that combine energy management, payments, procurement, and operational data into unified systems.

About GETCHOICE!

GETCHOICE! is a technology platform that provides enterprise organizations with solutions for managing energy, telecom, and utility operations. The platform centralizes utility data, utility bill payment, procurement visibility, and reporting to help organizations improve efficiency and operational control.

About Javier Loya









Javier Loya is an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. He is the Founder and former CEO of OTC Global Holdings and currently serves as Chairman of GETCHOICE!.





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