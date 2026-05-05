SBA Administrator Loeffler Joins President Trump For National Small Business Week 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) White House Celebrates the Main Street Job Creators, Entrepreneurs, and Small Manufacturers who are the Backbone of America

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), joined President Donald J. Trump to recognize National Small Business Week during a historic Small Business Summit at the White House. The President welcomed over 100 small business owners from across America, celebrating their vital contributions to the U.S. economy and highlighting their leadership across every industry, from manufacturing and construction to retail and restaurants. The job creators showcased their products and shared their appreciation for the America First agenda. This year, National Small Business Week is May 3 – 9th.

“We are a nation of builders again thanks to President Trump's historic wins for Main Street, and I'm honored to mark National Small Business Week alongside him and the job creators who fuel our local communities - particularly as America celebrates 250 years of freedom and free enterprise,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.“By rapidly delivering on the America First agenda, President Trump has cut taxes and regulations, restored fair trade and public safety, and shut down the Green New Scam, fraud, DEI, and open border policies that threatened our economic stability during the last Administration. Our nation's 36 million small businesses now have the confidence to hire, reinvest, and expand, unleashing a historic era of sustained growth. America is open for business again.”

Since 1963, the President of the United States has declared National Small Business Week to recognize small businesses as the job creators, builders, and innovators of America's economy. America's 36 million small businesses make up 99% of all businesses in America, create two out of every three new jobs, and generate about half of U.S. GDP.

The SBA's recognition of National Small Business Week began yesterday with a National Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C., where the agency honored its State and Territory Small Business Owners of the Year. The agency also crowned its National Small Business Owner of the Year, Mark Lamoncha, President and CEO of Humtown Products in Columbiana, Ohio. Lamoncha, along with dozens of other SBA awardees, were recognized by President Trump during today's event at the White House.

National Small Business Week continues throughout this week both online through a free Virtual Summit and in-person through a nationwide tour. Starting Tuesday, Administrator Loeffler will embark on a roadshow for state award ceremonies and small business visits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, and Georgia.

# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: SBA HQ Press Team U.S. Small Business Administration...