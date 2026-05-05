MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After Analysts Allegedly Misled By Guidance: Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on MEDP

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baird Equity Research titled its February 9, 2026 report "Expect Shares Under Pressure Tomorrow." Truist cut its price target from $555 to $539 and reiterated a Hold rating. These analyst reactions followed Medpace Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MEDP) disclosure of a fourth quarter book-to-bill ratio of 1.04x, far below the 1.15x that management had guided investors to expect across multiple earnings calls. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased MEDP stock between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026. Find out if you can recover your MEDP investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell $84.30 per share, a decline of more than 15.9%, closing at $446.05 on February 10, 2026. The Court has set June 8, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on Management's Projections

Throughout fiscal year 2025, sell-side analysts incorporated management's repeated 1.15x book-to-bill guidance into their models and price targets. The lawsuit contends that this guidance was materially misleading because it concealed elevated backlog cancellation rates and a weakening business environment in key therapeutic areas. Analysts relied on assurances that cancellations were "well behaved" and that growth was "broad-based" rather than concentrated in metabolic studies.

The Downgrades Begin

The February 9, 2026 earnings release triggered immediate analyst reassessment:



Baird Equity Research warned investors to "Expect Shares Under Pressure Tomorrow," noting that 76% of Q4 growth came from indirect revenue and that the majority of the EPS beat was attributable to tax rate

Truist published "Let's Play Q&A: Digging into 4Q Cancellations and the Roadmap Into 2026," lowering its price target by $16 and maintaining a Hold rating

Truist noted that MEDP's premium valuation relative to other CROs was built on "strong recent results" and "perceived insulation" that the Q4 miss called into question

Analysts described the sequential decline in book-to-bill and elevated cancellations as "a surprise to many investors" Truist characterized the results as reflecting "inherent volatility" and "limited visibility associated with its pre-backlog"

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Shareholders

As alleged in the securities action, analyst expectations were constructed on disclosures that omitted material risks. When analysts build models on management guidance that is later revealed to be misleading, the resulting price corrections can cause severe harm to investors who relied on those same public statements. The filing states that the in-depth discussion of book-to-bill guidance by management across multiple earnings calls confirms the materiality of those projections to the investing public.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The analyst reaction to Medpace's fourth quarter miss underscores the degree to which the market relied on management's prior representations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your MEDP losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MEDP Lawsuit

Q: How much did MEDP stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15.9%, a decline of $84.30 per share, after Medpace disclosed a fourth quarter 2025 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04x versus its prior guidance of 1.15x. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Medpace allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 9, 2026, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: What do MEDP investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my MEDP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What court was the MEDP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before June 8, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171