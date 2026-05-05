NKTR Investor Alert: Nektar Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action After Allegedly Misrepresenting Enrollment Protocol Compliance: Levi & Korsinsky
|What Was Promised
|What Happened
|Only patients with 6+ months stable disease enrolled
|2 patients diagnosed less than 6 months prior were included
|8-week medication washout completed before randomization
|2 patients started treatment before completing washout
|Trial designed to "minimize clinical operational risk"
|4 patients with major eligibility violations randomized
|Primary endpoint expected to demonstrate efficacy
|Primary endpoint missed statistical significance (p=0.186 and p=0.121)
|Enrollment followed "applicable instructions and protocol standards"
|Enrollment violated the company's own stated criteria
What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap
A securities class action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California contends that the gap between Nektar's promises and the trial's reality was not a surprise to management. The action alleges that defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that enrollment had not followed protocol standards, and that this failure was likely to negatively impact trial results. During the Class Period (February 26, 2025 through December 15, 2025), the company raised approximately $115 million through a public stock offering and CEO Howard W. Robin sold nearly $1 million in personal shares, the complaint asserts.
"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The repeated, detailed enrollment representations here make the gap between what was said and what occurred particularly significant for shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Evaluate whether you qualify to recover losses from NKTR or call (212) 363-7500.
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 5, 2026
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor
New York, NY 10004
...
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
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